Of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shantel and Colton Zacha, of Lewiston, a daughter, Evelyn Diana Zacha, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cory Lee Brainerd, of Kendrick, and Christa Lee Clemm, of Moscow.
Tyler James Coates and Candice Leeann Teeples, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Madison Webster and William Webster.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tim K. Redmond, 58, of Pullman, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.
Daniel L. Clay, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.