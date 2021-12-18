Of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shantel and Colton Zacha, of Lewiston, a daughter, Evelyn Diana Zacha, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cory Lee Brainerd, of Kendrick, and Christa Lee Clemm, of Moscow.

Tyler James Coates and Candice Leeann Teeples, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Madison Webster and William Webster.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Tim K. Redmond, 58, of Pullman, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.

Daniel L. Clay, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.

Tags