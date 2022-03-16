Of Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cassandra and Rafael Arias, of Orofino, a son, Seth Emmanuel Arias, born Friday.
Mackenzie and Tanner Hollingsworth, of Lewiston, a daughter, Mara LaRie Hollingsworth, born Monday.
Jennifer and Phillip Boardman, of Clarkston, a son, Ares Michael Boardman, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Carl King and Emily Rose Curfman, both of Lapwai.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge George Fearing
Todd M. Stanger, 31, Anatone, unlawful imprisonment, sentenced to one year in jail, credit for time served.
Traffic Accidents
A 36-year-old Clarkston man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after his bicycle collided with a vehicle at 14th and Fair streets. Hendrik A. Nash, who is listed as a transient, was riding a bike south on 14th Street when he allegedly struck a vehicle traveling east on Fair Street, police said. The driver of the car was uninjured.