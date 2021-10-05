Of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shelby and Joshua Buttars, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lainey Beau Buttars, born Saturday.
Justice Johnson and Dustin Schmidt, of Lewiston, a daughter, Skylar Marie Faith Schmidt, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Taylor Ray Day and Emily Marie Messenger, both of Lewiston.
Walter John Klemenz Jr. and Jessica Renee Carlson, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Emery Lee Noah and Violet Kathleen Turner, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Natasha Dowdy and Michael Dowdy.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Roy D. Estes, 58, of Potlatch, charged with trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 13.
Eric M. Largent, 25, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Joshua M. Campbell, 47, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving without privileges, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Christopher A. Garner, 38, of Clarkston, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Crime Reports
A 1999 gold Cadillac Deville, valued at $3,500, was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston.