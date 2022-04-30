Of Friday, April 29, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Stephanie and David Montambo, of Lewiston, a daughter, Myca Taylor Montambo, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John Allen Desautel and Mary Elizabeth Smith, both of Lewiston.
Jabon Robert Smith and Sierra Adella Craig, both of Juliaetta.
Michael David Bartle and Melissa Marie Lecroy, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brittany Ellis and Christopher Ellis.
Andrew Dickinson and Stephanie Dickinson.
Heather Eickhoff and Derick Eickhoff.
Danielle Skeen and Jeremy Skeen.
Robert Pagano and Sarah Pagano.
Ashley Fitzgerald and Tucker Fitzgerald.
Coryn Anderson and Mason Anderson.
Hailey Vincent and Courtney Frean.
Jennifer Skeels and Jeromy Skeels.
Granted
Tabith McQueen and Cheyne Wallerstedt.
Justin Smith and Spencer Thomason.
Timothy Dreadfulwater and Raedaun Storey.
Debra Vanpelt and Michael Vanpelt.
Joseph Wanderer and Tineall Wanderer.
Joel Logan and Angela Ratliff.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Karlee D. Moreland, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year and six months determinate prison and two years and six months indeterminate and fees.