Of Friday, April 29, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Stephanie and David Montambo, of Lewiston, a daughter, Myca Taylor Montambo, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

John Allen Desautel and Mary Elizabeth Smith, both of Lewiston.

Jabon Robert Smith and Sierra Adella Craig, both of Juliaetta.

Michael David Bartle and Melissa Marie Lecroy, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Brittany Ellis and Christopher Ellis.

Andrew Dickinson and Stephanie Dickinson.

Heather Eickhoff and Derick Eickhoff.

Danielle Skeen and Jeremy Skeen.

Robert Pagano and Sarah Pagano.

Ashley Fitzgerald and Tucker Fitzgerald.

Coryn Anderson and Mason Anderson.

Hailey Vincent and Courtney Frean.

Jennifer Skeels and Jeromy Skeels.

Granted

Tabith McQueen and Cheyne Wallerstedt.

Justin Smith and Spencer Thomason.

Timothy Dreadfulwater and Raedaun Storey.

Debra Vanpelt and Michael Vanpelt.

Joseph Wanderer and Tineall Wanderer.

Joel Logan and Angela Ratliff.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Karlee D. Moreland, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year and six months determinate prison and two years and six months indeterminate and fees.

