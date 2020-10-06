Of Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Samuel John Fazzari and Kristen Clare Kirking, both of Bremerton, Wash.

Ryan Kinsley Eaton and Emily Jade Coulthard, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Sherry M. Hall and Darnell W. Hall

Austin M. Garcia and Joshua Q. Clark

Leslie D. Holland and Michael A. Holland

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Tara R. Wilson, aka Tara R. Brown, 40, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with persistent violator sentence enhancement, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.

Troy J. Wisher, 45, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.

Jeromy S. Adams, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and malicious injury to property, both felonies, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.

Franklin D. Slagle, 57, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 21.

Crime Reports

A PlayStation 3, PlayStation controller and Nintendo Switch controller were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston. The items are valued at $260.

