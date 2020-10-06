Of Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Samuel John Fazzari and Kristen Clare Kirking, both of Bremerton, Wash.
Ryan Kinsley Eaton and Emily Jade Coulthard, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Sherry M. Hall and Darnell W. Hall
Austin M. Garcia and Joshua Q. Clark
Leslie D. Holland and Michael A. Holland
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Tara R. Wilson, aka Tara R. Brown, 40, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with persistent violator sentence enhancement, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.
Troy J. Wisher, 45, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.
Jeromy S. Adams, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and malicious injury to property, both felonies, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.
Franklin D. Slagle, 57, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 21.
Crime Reports
A PlayStation 3, PlayStation controller and Nintendo Switch controller were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston. The items are valued at $260.