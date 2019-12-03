Of Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Leryn and Nathan Blyleven, of Lewiston, a daughter, Whitley Jean Blyleven, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kyle Joseph Downes, of Veradale, Wash., and Ranelle Lynne Cirame, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Danielle Kelley against Marcus Kelley
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Nicholas C. Silflow, 40, of Kendrick, charged with possession of controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 11.
Crime Reports
An HP laptop, two Google Chromebooks and $130 in cash with a total value of $730 was reported stolen from a residence on the 1300 block of 15th Street in Lewiston. Perpetrator possibly entered through the doggie door.
The left front quarter panel and driver’s door of a 2017 Toyota Corolla was damaged in a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Seventh Avenue. Damage is estimated at $3,000.
A Remington .223-caliber rifle and backpack with predator call with a total value of $1,400 were reported stolen out of a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck in the 700 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston.
Two mailboxes on the 500 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston were damaged. Total damage was valued at $300.
A 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on the 3000 block of Sixth Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated between $500-$700.
A delivery package containing hunting pants, a game bag and a toiletry bag valued at $254 were reported stolen from the 600 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston.