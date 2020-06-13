Of Friday, June 12, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Hahots Nabahe Shebala, of Kooskia, and Valerie Terri Adrian, of Wellpinit, Wash.
Michael Norris Lindell and Jessica Lee Anderson, both of Clarkston.
Andrew Drake Leonard and Bojana Opacic, both of Richland.
Matthias Romain Francois-Xavier Baudinet, of Yakima, and Madeline Marie Eggleston, of Asotin.
Kenneth William Wantz and Anne Heidi Roberts, both of Lewiston.
Casey Scott Orr and Jenifer Lynn White, both of Clarkston.
Cody Alan Hendrickx, of Lewiston, and Porsha Kathleen Gilman, of Clarkston.