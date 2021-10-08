Of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Shawn M. Ward and Talia Leigh McKelway, both of Clarkston.
Shyla Gail Cox and William Richard Guinn, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
John Eaton and Michelle Eaton.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Rhyan J. Harrell, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentencing stayed pending successful completion of drug court.
Deachon L. Everett, 29, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Wendy L. Geiger, 39, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Ember D. Johnson, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
John L. Altman, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Dakota J. Singer, 20, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 165 suspended, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Melissa R. Covarrubia Sandoval, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree assault, resisting arrest.
Christopher O. McClinn, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault.
Chase A. Smith, 32, of Lewiston, first-degree robbery, sentenced to 36 months in prison.