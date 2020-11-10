Of Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amie and Kyle Purcell, of Clarkston, a son, Oliver Ronald Purcell, born Saturday.
Krysta Wilson and Dawson Bedard, of Kendrick, a daughter, Rylee Jane Beck, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Douglas Hossack and Jennifer Roselee Derrick, both of Orofino.
Dwayne Jonathan Harris and Jennifer Nicole Ortiz, both of Lewiston.
Jeffrey Kurt Heitzman and Dena Lyn Mellick, both of Lewiston.
Jordan Robert Evans and Amanda Lynn Auverson, both of Lewiston.
Myron Willie Vandyke and Stacey Raianne Bedard, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Hailey D. Gustin, 20, of Troy, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.
Chelsi R. Hough, 30, of Portland, Ore., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.