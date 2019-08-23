Of Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lydia and Michael Ortiz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Zhavia Marie Ortiz, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Suzanne Carpenter and Dean Carpenter
Chandra Alfrey and Jordan Alfrey
Buffi Sigtia and Kunal Sigtia
Granted
Krystina M. Plummer and Reece C. Plummer
Deirdre A. Gill and Marvin R. Gill
Debora L. Malone and James W. Malone
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Sarah Louise Broner and Travis Lee Estes
Holly Elizabeth Morss and Eric Frederick Morss
Lori Ann Brown and Travis Earl Brown
Dori N. Reddick and James A. Reddick
Crime Reports
A mountain bicycle valued at $3,500 was reported stolen from in front of a hotel on the 2700 block of Nez Perce Drive in Lewiston.
The driver’s side window of a car was smashed, causing $320 in damage on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in Lewiston.
The driver’s side window of a vehicle was shot out by a BB or pellet gun, causing $400 in damage on the 200 block of West Reservoir Drive in Lewiston.
Two vehicle prowls were reported on the 700 block of Riverview Boulevard in Clarkston.
A cellphone, wallet and cash were reportedly stolen from a car parked on the 1200 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston. Total value of stolen items is $280.
The driver’s side window of a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston was reportedly broken. Damage is estimated at $200.
Officers attempted to stop a bicyclist with an outstanding warrant and a Taser was deployed during an arrest near the Southway Bridge in Asotin County.
Two kayaks were reported stolen near Buffalo Eddy on the Idaho side of the Snake River. No value was listed.