Of Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Savannah Wormell-Dalton and Alec Dawson, of Clarkston, a son, Benjamin Aaron Dalton-Dawson, born Friday

Traffic Accidents

Lewiston police and medics responded to Eighth Street and 11th Avenue Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire Calls

Lewiston firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Sunday night along Snake River Avenue below the Elk’s Lodge. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. No further information was available at press time.

