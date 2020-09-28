Of Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Savannah Wormell-Dalton and Alec Dawson, of Clarkston, a son, Benjamin Aaron Dalton-Dawson, born Friday
Traffic Accidents
Lewiston police and medics responded to Eighth Street and 11th Avenue Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire Calls
Lewiston firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Sunday night along Snake River Avenue below the Elk’s Lodge. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. No further information was available at press time.