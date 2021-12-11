Of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Deanahlise Castillo, of Lewiston, a son, Atley Rio Castillo, born Thursday.

Brandy and Demar Love, of Lewiston, a son, Oliver Elliot Love, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Lee Harrington and Jo Harrington.

Whitney Flagg and Timothy Cuccia.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Ashley R. Fenton, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.

