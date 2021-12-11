Of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Deanahlise Castillo, of Lewiston, a son, Atley Rio Castillo, born Thursday.
Brandy and Demar Love, of Lewiston, a son, Oliver Elliot Love, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Lee Harrington and Jo Harrington.
Whitney Flagg and Timothy Cuccia.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ashley R. Fenton, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.