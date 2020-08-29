Of Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Matthew Jacob Vanderlinden and Sidney Brookell Bowen, both of Kennewick, Wash.

Cody James Mael and Mckenzie Ralynn Cheyne, both of Lapwai.

Leland Scott Hayhurst and Ann Marie Brakefield, both of Kendrick.

Riley Joseph Beck and Megan Michaela Risinger, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Allen L. Hovden against Tara R. Kellett

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Isaiah L. Jackson, 30, of Lapwai, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 100 hours of community service, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for three years.

Jacob K.L. Gallagher, 22, of Orofino, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to $785.50 in fines and fees, two years in prison, two years indeterminate, the court retains jurisdiction in the case for 365 days after which Gallagher will either be placed on probation of ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Scott O. Lindell, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to malicious injury to property, a felony, a jury trial is set for Nov. 2.

Jeremy W. Pitman, 38, of West Richland, Wash., possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for three years.

