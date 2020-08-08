Of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sekinah and Wendall Charlton Jr., of Clarkston, a son, Majdi Theodore Charlton, born Thursday.

Cori Ann and David Stitt, of Lapwai, a son, Silas James Stitt, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jacob Peter Velarde and Abby Rosemary Webb, both of Spokane.

Cody Allen Williams and Jaelyn Marie Johnson, both of Lewiston.

Christopher Bayne Jones, of Colton, and Ronda Ann Broncheau, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Michael R.L. Ewing against Deanna L. Walker

John D. Cooksey against Olivia A. Cooksey

Kirstie A. Goodnight against Bren A. Goodnight

Granted

Gregory S. Posey and Hollie K. Posey

Michael L. Leiser and Sheila M. Leiser

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kassandra S. Henry, 31, of Lewiston, burglary, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $805.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.

Eshaniah R.I. McGahuey, 22, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $845.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.

Christopher W. Resner, 30, of Lewiston, DUI, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,350.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year, 100 hours of community service and placed on a probation for five years.

Justin S. Whitten, 39, of Riggins, pleaded innocent to grand theft, a felony, a jury trial is set for Nov. 2.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Jedidiah E. Michaud-Almond, 42, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Tina Kernan

Johnny R. Maltba, 39, of Clarkston, two counts of fourth-degree assault, gross misdemeanors, sentenced to 728 days in jail, $1,500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.

