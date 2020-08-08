Of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sekinah and Wendall Charlton Jr., of Clarkston, a son, Majdi Theodore Charlton, born Thursday.
Cori Ann and David Stitt, of Lapwai, a son, Silas James Stitt, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Peter Velarde and Abby Rosemary Webb, both of Spokane.
Cody Allen Williams and Jaelyn Marie Johnson, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Bayne Jones, of Colton, and Ronda Ann Broncheau, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Michael R.L. Ewing against Deanna L. Walker
John D. Cooksey against Olivia A. Cooksey
Kirstie A. Goodnight against Bren A. Goodnight
Granted
Gregory S. Posey and Hollie K. Posey
Michael L. Leiser and Sheila M. Leiser
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kassandra S. Henry, 31, of Lewiston, burglary, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $805.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Eshaniah R.I. McGahuey, 22, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $845.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Christopher W. Resner, 30, of Lewiston, DUI, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,350.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year, 100 hours of community service and placed on a probation for five years.
Justin S. Whitten, 39, of Riggins, pleaded innocent to grand theft, a felony, a jury trial is set for Nov. 2.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jedidiah E. Michaud-Almond, 42, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Johnny R. Maltba, 39, of Clarkston, two counts of fourth-degree assault, gross misdemeanors, sentenced to 728 days in jail, $1,500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.