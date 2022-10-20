Tracy and Kyle Burnstad, of Pomeroy, a son, Kolter Blaze Burnstad, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dakota Lee Purinton and Patricia Ann Clark, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Karla Hunt and Benjamin Hunt.
Granted
Derick Wade Eickhoff and Heather Marie Eickhoff.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Cherie White and Christopher Dean Schnider.
Diana Dove and Brandon Dove.
Heather Estlund and Quinn Estlund.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Chase J. Weeks, 25, of Lewiston, residential burglary, sentenced to 46 days in jail, credit for 13 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
David W. Wilson, 34, of Lapwai, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Riley C. Woods, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft, first-degree identity theft and first-degree theft.
Teaska D. Harvill, 45, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Vincent J. Duman, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary with firearm enhancement, first-degree robbery with firearm enhancement, residential burglary, second-degree theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Tyler I.R. Pennington, 23, of Clarkston, third-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 18 days in jail and one year of supervision.