Of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kunjana and Bikram Shrestha of Lewiston, a son, Yug Bikram Shrestha, born Monday.

Lacey and Matthew Jordan of Lewiston, a daughter, Brinley Mae Jordan, born Monday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jerry Lyn Cook and Janet Michelle Cook

Sara M. Smith and Verdawn Mykael Smith Elam

Dustin Michael Downs and Denise Marie Downs

James Masterson and Annie Wilson

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Andrew C. Bly, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.

Heather M. Joepino, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, heroin, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.

Chanel M. Shoemaker, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you