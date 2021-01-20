Of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kunjana and Bikram Shrestha of Lewiston, a son, Yug Bikram Shrestha, born Monday.
Lacey and Matthew Jordan of Lewiston, a daughter, Brinley Mae Jordan, born Monday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jerry Lyn Cook and Janet Michelle Cook
Sara M. Smith and Verdawn Mykael Smith Elam
Dustin Michael Downs and Denise Marie Downs
James Masterson and Annie Wilson
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Andrew C. Bly, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.
Heather M. Joepino, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, heroin, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.
Chanel M. Shoemaker, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.