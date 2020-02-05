Of Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Jason James Ewing and Heather Lea Hasenoehrl, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rachael L. Mendenhall Benson against Shawn M. Benson.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jeff Michael Christensen and Konita Thomas
Granted
Charles Ray Wallace and Elizabeth Tamara Wallace
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Matthew D. Doffing, 36, no address given, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Douglas B. Robinson
Bryan A. Winter, 30, 1220 Washington St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin, possession of buprenorpine, third-degree driving while suspended.
Braeson L. Haskell, 29, 818 Ninth St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, with special firearm enhancement, unlawful imprisonment with special firearm enhancement, second-degree assault, domestic violence, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jonathan R. Ryan, 18, 1024 14th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property. Third-degree possession of stolen property.
Alyssa M. Bowers, 18, homeless, pleaded innocent to stalking, domestic violence.
Thomas L. Reed, 55, 1837 Broadview Drive, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, possession of buprenorphine, possessing a dangerous weapon.
Crime Reports
The windshield on a 2005 Nissan Murano was reported broken by chunks of concrete thrown in an incident of vandalism on the 2800 block of Clearwater Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.