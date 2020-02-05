Of Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Jason James Ewing and Heather Lea Hasenoehrl, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Rachael L. Mendenhall Benson against Shawn M. Benson.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jeff Michael Christensen and Konita Thomas

Granted

Charles Ray Wallace and Elizabeth Tamara Wallace

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Matthew D. Doffing, 36, no address given, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Douglas B. Robinson

Bryan A. Winter, 30, 1220 Washington St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin, possession of buprenorpine, third-degree driving while suspended.

Braeson L. Haskell, 29, 818 Ninth St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, with special firearm enhancement, unlawful imprisonment with special firearm enhancement, second-degree assault, domestic violence, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan R. Ryan, 18, 1024 14th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property. Third-degree possession of stolen property.

Alyssa M. Bowers, 18, homeless, pleaded innocent to stalking, domestic violence.

Thomas L. Reed, 55, 1837 Broadview Drive, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, possession of buprenorphine, possessing a dangerous weapon.

Crime Reports

The windshield on a 2005 Nissan Murano was reported broken by chunks of concrete thrown in an incident of vandalism on the 2800 block of Clearwater Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.

