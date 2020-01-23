Of Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jacqueline White and Matthew Winston, of Clarkston, a daughter, Willow Jayne Kay White-Winston, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Lorena Crichton against Monte B. Crichton.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kathen D. Drews, 25, 1716 Main St., No. 132, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methadone), a felony. Sentenced to three to six years in prison and $785.50 in fines and fees. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Drews will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of the sentence.
Leslye A. Ramsey, 61, Cashmere, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, $595.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for three years.
Cody A. Paine, 19, 605 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, charged with injury to jail, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison and $745.50 in fines and fees. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Paine will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.