Of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Births
Of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan and Brent Beaudoin, of Clarkston, a son, Elijah Renaldo Beaudoin, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Michael Cory Castle and Felicia Dyan Dixon, both of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Amber Goblish and Alex Goblish.
Makennah Eyerly and Jason Libenow.
Jeri Kiele and Everitt Kiele.
Emalee Dreadfulwater and David Dreadfulwater.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Richard R. Legault Jr., 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentenced to 2 years Idaho Department of Correction, credited with three days, and pay $245.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Solana L. Pablo, 18, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90.
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Nathan P. Knutson, 25, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 30.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Derek T. Bonnalie, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances, second-degree theft.
Jordan D. Tafoya, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft.
Thomas E. McDonald Jr., 58, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance to a minor younger than 18, third-degree rape of a child.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.