Of Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jamie and Jesse Aherin, of Genesee, a daughter, Ashlynn Marie Aherin, born Thursday.

K’Lee and Kyle Kasper, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kensington J. Kasper, born Thursday.

Katherine and Jason Bergamo, of Lewiston, a son, Clark Julian Bergamo, born Friday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle M. Evans

Robert L. Coons, 48, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.

Dustin L. Rebel, 31, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.

George H. Stover, 48, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 19.

