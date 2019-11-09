Of Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jamie and Jesse Aherin, of Genesee, a daughter, Ashlynn Marie Aherin, born Thursday.
K’Lee and Kyle Kasper, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kensington J. Kasper, born Thursday.
Katherine and Jason Bergamo, of Lewiston, a son, Clark Julian Bergamo, born Friday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Robert L. Coons, 48, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Dustin L. Rebel, 31, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
George H. Stover, 48, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 19.