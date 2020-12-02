Of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaija and Malvin Wilson, of Council, a daughter, Naoma Frances Wilson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jerry Glenn Hosking and Jill Renee Ashley, both of Genesee.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Michael V. Armstrong, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Jan. 20.
Craig B. Amaral, 41, of Bonners Ferry, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 9.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jennifer D. Norgard, 48, of Lewiston, disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $557.50 in fines and fees, $200 suspended and placed on probation for one year.
Zachariah P. Davis, 29, of Lewiston, assault-threat to do violence with act to create imminent fear, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 days suspended, $507.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A Mossberg 500 pump action 12-gauge shotgun was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1900 block of Eighth Avenue in Lewiston. The shotgun is valued at $360.