Of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Karly and Matthew Lacey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elaina Jean Lacey, born Wednesday.
McKenzie and Payton Sly, of Lewiston, a son, Julian Russell Sly, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kevin Maury Butler and Kimberly Katheryn Linder, both of Lewiston.
David Lemay Thomas and Adonia Rose Krug, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Robert Littlejohn and Wendy Littlejohn.
Nathan Karki and Monica Karki.
Granted
Margaret Morbeck and John Morbeck.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Christopher S. Freand and Shasta L. Freand.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Brooke A. Morrell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Angela D. Ratliff, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 14 days jail, three years probation and court costs.
Jerry D. Winsryg, 38, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, suspended, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Samuel R. Arnold, 19, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.
Clayton F. Gish, 44, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Michael E. Lane, 29, Clarkston, sexual exploitation of a minor, sentenced to 50 months in prison under Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative to serve nine months in county jail.
Travis J. H. Rickman, 35, Clarkston, second-degree attempted robbery, sentenced to 16.5 months in prison.
Justus J. Courts, 27, Clarkston, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to two months in jail.
Braeson L. Haskell, 31, Clarkston, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, sentenced to 36 months in prison.