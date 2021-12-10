Of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Karly and Matthew Lacey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elaina Jean Lacey, born Wednesday.

McKenzie and Payton Sly, of Lewiston, a son, Julian Russell Sly, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kevin Maury Butler and Kimberly Katheryn Linder, both of Lewiston.

David Lemay Thomas and Adonia Rose Krug, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Robert Littlejohn and Wendy Littlejohn.

Nathan Karki and Monica Karki.

Granted

Margaret Morbeck and John Morbeck.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Christopher S. Freand and Shasta L. Freand.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Brooke A. Morrell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Angela D. Ratliff, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 14 days jail, three years probation and court costs.

Jerry D. Winsryg, 38, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, suspended, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Samuel R. Arnold, 19, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.

Clayton F. Gish, 44, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Michael E. Lane, 29, Clarkston, sexual exploitation of a minor, sentenced to 50 months in prison under Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative to serve nine months in county jail.

Travis J. H. Rickman, 35, Clarkston, second-degree attempted robbery, sentenced to 16.5 months in prison.

Justus J. Courts, 27, Clarkston, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to two months in jail.

Braeson L. Haskell, 31, Clarkston, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, sentenced to 36 months in prison.

