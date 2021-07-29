Of Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cheryl and Ryan Huffaker, of Lewiston, a son, Dace James Huffaker, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Xiciyu Paaxat Johnson and Osheonna Marlayne Williams, both of Lapwai.
Darin Edward Copenspire and Rosalima Carillo Gadiana, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff M. Brudie
Allesandro T. Domebo, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felony DUI, sentencing set for Sept. 23.
Kristen N. Green, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, sentencing set for Aug. 5.
Richard J. Henry, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two to five years in prison. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Henry will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Lucas A. Moffet, 38, of Waha, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and credit for three days served, fined $750, driving privileges suspended for 180 days and up to two years probation.
Shamar D. S. Jackson, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 61 days in jail with credit for one day served. Driving privileges suspended for 90 days.
Shamar D. S. Jackson, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 61 days in jail with credit for one day served. Sentence to run concurrently with sentence for another DUI conviction.
Caleb K. Miller, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of the two days of jail. Fined $500, driving privileges suspended for 90 days, up to one year of probation.
Shane D. Hasenoehrl, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credit for four days served. Fined $1,000 with $250 suspended, driving privileges suspended for 90 days and given up to 12 months of probation.
Paul D. Sibley, 58, of Camas, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. Fined $500, driving privileges suspended for 120 days and given six months of probation.
Dawson J. Luther, 19, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 28 days in jail with 30 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. Fined $500, driving privileges suspended for 90 days and given 12 months of probation.
Brittany S. Stephenson, 31 of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. Fined $500, driving privileges suspended for 90 days and given up to 12 months of probation.
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael V. Armstrong, 44, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.
Travis Burcham, 46, of Kendrick, charged with DUI, open container and two counts of injury to a child, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 10.
Drayven A. Pickett, 21, of Lewiston, charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Bond set at $15,000. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 11.