Of Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla Allbee and Thomas Frazier, of Clarkston, a son, Kason Michael Zane Frazier, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kelly Randal Brady, of Moscow, and Kayla Michelle Martin, of Stites.
Asotin County
Tony Paul Striebeck and Sheila Marie Maechtle, both of Craigmont.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tara M. Stevens and Philip B. Stevens
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Roni C. Gill and Johney Lee Hopkins
Carrie Stuart and Gary Stuart
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Raymundo R. Abrego, 42, of Winnemucca, Nev., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 13 and 15.
Dustin J. Calkins, 33, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 13 and 15.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Christian A. Greer, 38, 1265 Elm St., Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to three months in jail.
Judge David Frazier
Julie S. Lambert, 42, 325 12th St., Lewiston, second-degree identity theft, forgery, bail jumping, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 180 days on inpatient treatment, 24 months of community custody.
Wally R. Ells, 50, no address given, second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Johnny J. Courts, 29, 1549 Maple St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree assault, domestic violence. Next hearing set for June 1.
Apollo G. Warnock, 41, Coos Bay, Ore., pleaded innocent to cybertstalking, felony harassment, next hearing set for June 1.
Crime Reports
A 2019 Nissan Altima’s front bumper and quarter panel were reported damaged in a hit-and-run collision on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,000.