Of Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kayla Allbee and Thomas Frazier, of Clarkston, a son, Kason Michael Zane Frazier, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kelly Randal Brady, of Moscow, and Kayla Michelle Martin, of Stites.

Asotin County

Tony Paul Striebeck and Sheila Marie Maechtle, both of Craigmont.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Tara M. Stevens and Philip B. Stevens

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Roni C. Gill and Johney Lee Hopkins

Carrie Stuart and Gary Stuart

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Raymundo R. Abrego, 42, of Winnemucca, Nev., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 13 and 15.

Dustin J. Calkins, 33, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 13 and 15.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Tina Kernan

Christian A. Greer, 38, 1265 Elm St., Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to three months in jail.

Judge David Frazier

Julie S. Lambert, 42, 325 12th St., Lewiston, second-degree identity theft, forgery, bail jumping, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 180 days on inpatient treatment, 24 months of community custody.

Wally R. Ells, 50, no address given, second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Johnny J. Courts, 29, 1549 Maple St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree assault, domestic violence. Next hearing set for June 1.

Apollo G. Warnock, 41, Coos Bay, Ore., pleaded innocent to cybertstalking, felony harassment, next hearing set for June 1.

Crime Reports

A 2019 Nissan Altima’s front bumper and quarter panel were reported damaged in a hit-and-run collision on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,000.

Tags

