Of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tayler and Andrew Gudmunson, of Pullman, a son, Callen Lee Gudmunson, born Tuesday.
Melissa and Joshua Love, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Genevieve Pearl Love, born Tuesday.
Dakota Lynch and Allen Longstreet, of Juliaetta, a son, Bridger Karl Longstreet, born Tuesday.
Hope Morphis and Elijah Mooneyham, of Lewiston, a son, Conlan Lee Josiah Mooneyham, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Eric Vaughn Hillemann and Patricia Jennifer Jurgens, both of Lewiston.
Zachary Tyler Thomas and Lauren Marie McCullough, both of Lewiston.
Tige Santee Allen McNish and April Marie Edson, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Samvir Singh Gill, of Lewiston, and Brittany Guganpreet Sundhu, of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Courtney M. Morgan and Jimmy R. Arellanes
Vernon W. Cooper and Kimberly L. Hays
Charles R. Walker and Megan L. Walker
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Derek P. Heighes, 27, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison and three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for three years.
Ashly B. M. Mimier, 30, of Spokane, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service, $845.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for three years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Joseph J. Kennedy, 30, Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 366 days in prison, followed by 12 months of community custody.
Matthew D. Bynum, 30, Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to five months in jail.