Of Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Alexis Lydon-Etter and Kody Lydon Etter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Marie Lydon, born Thursday.

Myranda and Matthew Townsend, of Clarkston, a daughter, Faith Trinity Townsend, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Matthew Paul Hornstein and Cheryl Kathleen Berg, both of Lewiston.

Theodore Cary Steele and Shannon Marie Spray, both of Lewiston.

Dave Curtis Murrill and Cassandra Marie Kelling, both of Lewiston.

Phillip Dupont Morin and Meghan Anne Christopherson, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Michelle M. King against Brian H. King.

