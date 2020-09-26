Of Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexis Lydon-Etter and Kody Lydon Etter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Marie Lydon, born Thursday.
Myranda and Matthew Townsend, of Clarkston, a daughter, Faith Trinity Townsend, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew Paul Hornstein and Cheryl Kathleen Berg, both of Lewiston.
Theodore Cary Steele and Shannon Marie Spray, both of Lewiston.
Dave Curtis Murrill and Cassandra Marie Kelling, both of Lewiston.
Phillip Dupont Morin and Meghan Anne Christopherson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Michelle M. King against Brian H. King.