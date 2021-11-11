Of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mandy Casey and Joseph Hopkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Atlas Jo Hopkins, born Tuesday.
Shelby Cloninger and Cole Snyder, of Kamiah, a daughter, Harper Jo Snyder, born Tuesday.
Shantee Fleury and Joseph Thivierge, of Clarkston, a son, Charlie Zeddock Thivierge, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Zachary Grant Baker and Stephanie Ann Marie Curtiss, both of Lewiston.
Julian Welz and Courtnie Christine Pratt, both of Lewiston.
Steven Lee Grinolds, of Asotin, and Anne Margaret Wisbey, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Tenille Elexis Wilson and Edward Ryan Taylor, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
June Axtell and Garrett Axtell.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ashley Marie Martinez and Marcelin Martinez.
Granted
Jessica Diane Best and Wesley Allen Best.
Kelly N. Richey and Kyle K. Richey.