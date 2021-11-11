Of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Mandy Casey and Joseph Hopkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Atlas Jo Hopkins, born Tuesday.

Shelby Cloninger and Cole Snyder, of Kamiah, a daughter, Harper Jo Snyder, born Tuesday.

Shantee Fleury and Joseph Thivierge, of Clarkston, a son, Charlie Zeddock Thivierge, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Zachary Grant Baker and Stephanie Ann Marie Curtiss, both of Lewiston.

Julian Welz and Courtnie Christine Pratt, both of Lewiston.

Steven Lee Grinolds, of Asotin, and Anne Margaret Wisbey, of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Tenille Elexis Wilson and Edward Ryan Taylor, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

June Axtell and Garrett Axtell.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Ashley Marie Martinez and Marcelin Martinez.

Granted

Jessica Diane Best and Wesley Allen Best.

Kelly N. Richey and Kyle K. Richey.

