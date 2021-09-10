Of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily Olson and Dyllon Oatman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Indy Rose Oatman, born Wednesday.
Makayla Moore and Justin Benson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aurora Viola Benson, born Wednesday.
Lindsey and Ben Slaybaugh, of Lewiston, a son, Westin Ray Slaybaugh, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alexander Michael Yehle, of Fort Drum, N.Y., and Kiah Mae Fairchild, of Richland, Wash.
James Eugene Wilson and Ashley Renee Rasmussen, both of Juliaetta.
Asotin County
Ruby Anne Moree and Cole Russell Wimer, both of Lewiston.
Camille Desiree Pinson and Andrew K. Burgdorfer, both of Lewiston.
Larry Wray Arlett and Robbin Lea Weatherly, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tessa Reeves-Wichman and Levi Paige.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
John P. Lunde, 46, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to nine days in jail, credit for all time served.