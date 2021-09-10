Of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Emily Olson and Dyllon Oatman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Indy Rose Oatman, born Wednesday.

Makayla Moore and Justin Benson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aurora Viola Benson, born Wednesday.

Lindsey and Ben Slaybaugh, of Lewiston, a son, Westin Ray Slaybaugh, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Alexander Michael Yehle, of Fort Drum, N.Y., and Kiah Mae Fairchild, of Richland, Wash.

James Eugene Wilson and Ashley Renee Rasmussen, both of Juliaetta.

Asotin County

Ruby Anne Moree and Cole Russell Wimer, both of Lewiston.

Camille Desiree Pinson and Andrew K. Burgdorfer, both of Lewiston.

Larry Wray Arlett and Robbin Lea Weatherly, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Tessa Reeves-Wichman and Levi Paige.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

John P. Lunde, 46, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to nine days in jail, credit for all time served.

