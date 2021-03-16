Of Monday, March 15, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jennifer and Leigh Zipse, of Asotin, a daughter, Cheyenne Jolie Zipse, born Saturday.

Stephanie Pena and Osmar Barrera, of Clarkston, a son, Axel Figueroa Pena Barrera, born Saturday.

Kelli and Austin Johnson, of Lewiston, a son, Mays Bradley Johnson, born Sunday.

Kayliegh and Eric Benton, of Lewiston, a son, Brodi Wayne Benton, born Wednesday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Evan F. Chance, 27, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.

Nelson I. Moore, 29, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.

Adrian L. Walls, 47, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.

Teleshia K. Reynold, 31, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), preliminary hearing set for March 24.

Patrick S. Howell, 52, of Kamiah, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.

Crime Reports

Vandalism of a yard sign was reported on the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue in the Clarkston Heights. The caller said someone removed the “T” from his Trump sign and it now says “rump.”

