Of Monday, March 15, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer and Leigh Zipse, of Asotin, a daughter, Cheyenne Jolie Zipse, born Saturday.
Stephanie Pena and Osmar Barrera, of Clarkston, a son, Axel Figueroa Pena Barrera, born Saturday.
Kelli and Austin Johnson, of Lewiston, a son, Mays Bradley Johnson, born Sunday.
Kayliegh and Eric Benton, of Lewiston, a son, Brodi Wayne Benton, born Wednesday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Evan F. Chance, 27, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Nelson I. Moore, 29, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Adrian L. Walls, 47, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Teleshia K. Reynold, 31, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Patrick S. Howell, 52, of Kamiah, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Crime Reports
Vandalism of a yard sign was reported on the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue in the Clarkston Heights. The caller said someone removed the “T” from his Trump sign and it now says “rump.”