Of Friday, June 4, 2021
Births
St. Joseph RegionalMedical Center
Courtnie Leiser and Bo Lagergren, of Lewiston, a son, Corey Lawrence Lagergren, born Wednesday.
Janique and Joshua Lakey, of Pomeroy, a son, William Ross Lakey, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew Brandon Turner and Jazmin Nicole Lomax, both of Lewiston.
David James Johnston and Joelle Michelle Simler, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Heather M. Scott, 53, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and commercial burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 16.
April D. Gustafson, 38, of Lewiston, charged with eluding a law enforcement officer with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 16.
Joseph P. Hart, 33, of Culdesac, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 16.
Judge Michelle Evans
Ian B. Sweeney, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Thomas S. Lloyd, 68, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 180 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.