Of Wednesday, July 14, 2021
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Kody L. Samuels, 34, of Nipomo, Calif., pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to two years in prison, fines and court costs.
Ashley R. Fenton, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Aug. 25.
Kris E. Bell, 54, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Larry L. Brown, 57, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years in prison, suspended in lieu of five years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ian A. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.
Hailey N. Martin, 20, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.