Of Wednesday, July 14, 2021

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Kody L. Samuels, 34, of Nipomo, Calif., pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to two years in prison, fines and court costs.

Ashley R. Fenton, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Aug. 25.

Kris E. Bell, 54, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to six months probation, fines and court costs.

Larry L. Brown, 57, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years in prison, suspended in lieu of five years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Ian A. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.

Hailey N. Martin, 20, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.

