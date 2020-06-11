Of Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Logan D. Blewett, 19, of Asotin, Wash., DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for two days served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $916.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Jody E. O’Brien, 61, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 days suspended, credit for two days served, $5,744.31 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Of Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Bethany and Blake Olsen, of Lewiston, a son, Beckham Jameson Olsen, born Tuesday.
Bluestar McNeal and Jonathan Couch, of Lapwai, a son, Elias James Arturo Couch, born Tuesday.
Amanda and Kerry Seidel, of Lewiston, a son, Grant Samuel Seidel, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Mark Guiana and Sarah Naomi Keese, both of Moscow.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
James H. Wilson Jr., 30, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Brandon S. Taylor, 37, of Lewiston, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days in jail, $545.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Margaret E. Musselman, 28, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, $285.50 in fines and fees. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Musselman will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out her sentence.
Nathan F. Tannahill, 21, of Lewiston, first-degree stalking, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 75 days in jail (can be served on weekends), credit for 18 days served, 30 days discretionary jail time and placed on probation for five years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Chance W. Goldsworthy, 48, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for June 17 with an alternate date of June 19.
Judge Michelle Evans
Tami M. Newkirk, 54, of Lewiston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for one day served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Shaun J.A. Flamengo, 42, of Lewiston, resisting/obstructing officers, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, $407.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 364 days.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
David J. Barrow, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree viewing depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, communicating with minor for immoral purposes.
Jeremy Fitzgerald, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, stalking, violation of a court order, third-degree malicious mischief, harassment.
Chance W. Goldsworthy, 48, of Lewiston, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for 156 days served, 208 days suspended.