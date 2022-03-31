Of Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Megan and Tyler Randall, of Clarkston, a daughter, Josie Lynn Randall, born Tuesday.

Ellen and Joel Profitt, of Clarkston, a son, Jonah Wayne Profitt, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Adam Lee Burke and Stacie Elizabeth Renfro, both of Soldotna, Alaska.

Brenden Jack Elliott Peterson, of Lewiston, and Jackie Rae Heimgartner, of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Kalob M. Barnes, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentenced to state prison for one year and six months determinate and two years and six months indeterminate, credited with 40 days served and fees.

