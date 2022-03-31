Of Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan and Tyler Randall, of Clarkston, a daughter, Josie Lynn Randall, born Tuesday.
Ellen and Joel Profitt, of Clarkston, a son, Jonah Wayne Profitt, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Adam Lee Burke and Stacie Elizabeth Renfro, both of Soldotna, Alaska.
Brenden Jack Elliott Peterson, of Lewiston, and Jackie Rae Heimgartner, of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Kalob M. Barnes, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentenced to state prison for one year and six months determinate and two years and six months indeterminate, credited with 40 days served and fees.