Of Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Larissa and Michael Brannan, of Nezperce, a daughter, Maisie Kay Brannan, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Darin Patrick Spickler and Sarah Elizabeth Frederiksen, both of Clarkston.
Austin Michael Meyer, of Moscow, and Raylynn Marie Smith, of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Sherry Lee Brown and Keith Edgar Brown
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Anita F. Reed, 62, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment; 30 days in county jail, fine $285.50, probation three years.
Justina M. Foster, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment; 30 days in county jail, fine $285.50, probation five years; community service 100 hours.
Cody R. Sanderson, 33, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to two years determinate in county jail; two years indeterminate; fined $785.50; probation four years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Sunil Ramalingam
Stephen M. Brashear 25, pleaded innocent to possession of marijuana, DUI and driving without privileges, all misdemeanors; pretrial Nov. 12.
Christopher L. David Ford, 34, pleaded innocent to providing false information to officers, misdemeanor; pretrial Nov. 12.
Spencer C. Pupo, 25, possession of controlled substance, felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, both misdemeanors; ordered to custody of the sheriff; preliminary hearing set Nov. 6.
Dale M. Calkins, 66, DUI, felony, ordered to custody of the sheriff; preliminary hearing Nov. 6.
Jeremy A. McFarland, 40, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony; domestic battery and injury to a child, both misdemeanors; ordered to custody of the sheriff; preliminary hearing Nov. 6.
Crime Reports
A 22-year-old Lewiston resident, Drake T. Johnson, was arrested Sunday morning at the Asotin County Library parking lot in Clarkston for allegedly biting another man’s finger and hitting him in the head. The alleged victim, a 24-year-old man from Everett, Wash., was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.