Of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

James Alan Carpenter, of Clarkston, and Bianca Talitha Kinter, of Winchester.

Alan Forrest Wester and Lindsey Kay Beeson, both of Lewiston.

Andrew Hutchinson Cartwright, of Clarkston, and Esther Rose Delavan, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Dwayne J. Harris and Patchena Whitney

Kellie J. Tomlinson and Paul D. Tomlinson

Delton R. Owen and Mary L. Kanes

Pamela L. Schneider and Rodney D. Schneider

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Madison Irene Webster and William Zachary Webster

Granted

Kalob Michael Barnes and Sara Louise Barnes

Harvey A. Willis and Kimberly D. Willis

