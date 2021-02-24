Of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Cassandra and Nicholas Pence, of Lewiston, a daughter, Chloe Marie Pence, born Sunday.

Lisa and Jeremiah Green, of Clarkston, a son, Cannon Jeremiah John Green, born Sunday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

James S. Alldrin, 38, of Ahsaka, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 15.

David R. Smith, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third violation of a no-contact order, a felony. Sentencing set for March 4.

Heather M. Eickhoff, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 4.

Richard L. Boehler, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, judge retained jurisdiction, restitution and court costs.

Jacqueline T. Couie, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony, and granted a withheld judgement. Status conference set for April 7.

Jeremy M. Terry, 25, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 11.

Desmond R. Ouckama, 20, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing set for April 15.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Johnathan F. Paul, 49, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.

Chelsea L. Rohrback, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.

Eric M. Haakenson, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and providing false information to an officer, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.

