Of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cassandra and Nicholas Pence, of Lewiston, a daughter, Chloe Marie Pence, born Sunday.
Lisa and Jeremiah Green, of Clarkston, a son, Cannon Jeremiah John Green, born Sunday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
James S. Alldrin, 38, of Ahsaka, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 15.
David R. Smith, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third violation of a no-contact order, a felony. Sentencing set for March 4.
Heather M. Eickhoff, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 4.
Richard L. Boehler, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, judge retained jurisdiction, restitution and court costs.
Jacqueline T. Couie, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony, and granted a withheld judgement. Status conference set for April 7.
Jeremy M. Terry, 25, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 11.
Desmond R. Ouckama, 20, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing set for April 15.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Johnathan F. Paul, 49, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.
Chelsea L. Rohrback, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.
Eric M. Haakenson, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and providing false information to an officer, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.