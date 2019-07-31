Of Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Makenzie Brummett and Geoffrey Costa, of Lewiston, a daughter, Esabella Faye Costa, born Monday.
Samantha Morris and Kevin Kelly, of Kamiah, a son, Tarran Andrew Wayne Kelly, born Monday.
Alisha Adkison and Karl Walker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Camille Colette Walker, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ronald Lee Gorley and Lori Ann Ready, both of Clarkston.
Evan Darcy Jost and Jade Michelle Waldrup, both of Bridgeport, Texas.
Kade Christopher Osborne and Shayna Emily Elaine Howell, both of Moscow.
Asotin County
Brian J. Hugelen and Mattasen J.P. Presnell, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Michael Small and Terri Small
Shelbi Rembold and Aaron Jurkovich
Granted
Donald H. Coimbra and Susan M. Coimbra
Superior Court
Asotin County
District Court Judge Tina Kernan
Serina J. Laughlin, 32, 3511 19th St., Lewiston, charged with two counts of third-degree assault, class C felonies, fined $1,000 and sentenced to four months in jail and one year of discretionary jail.
Crime Reports
A wrench valued at $500 was reported stolen off a cart trailer on the 900 block of Vista Avenue in Lewiston.
A car driving into a parking stall was reportedly keyed by a man riding past on a bicycle on the 1400 block of Main Street. A scratch along the whole passenger side caused $400 in damage to the 2019 Subaru. No suspects were located.
An unlocked car was entered and a wallet containing personal items, cards and $103 in cash was reported stolen on the 300 block of Reservoir Drive in Lewiston.
An unlocked truck was entered and three amplifiers with a total value of $900 were reported stolen on the 1400 block of 14th Street in Lewiston.