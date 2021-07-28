Of Tuesday, July 28, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kimberly and Devon Eller, of Kamiah, a daughter, Austyn Thecla Eller, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Gordon Henry Kemp Jr. and Paula Michelle Coumbe, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Nancy Shelly Meisner and Reginald Lenn Meisner.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Mathew D. Faulkner, 36, Lewiston, second-degree assault with special deadly weapon enhancement, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Jennifer L. Wemhoff, 37, Lewiston, three counts first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree identity theft, sentenced to 48 months in prison.
Daniel S. Burnett Sr., 78, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault with special firearm enhancement, domestic violence, felony harassment.
Breanna E. Anderson, 23, Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for all time served.