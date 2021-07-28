Of Tuesday, July 28, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kimberly and Devon Eller, of Kamiah, a daughter, Austyn Thecla Eller, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Gordon Henry Kemp Jr. and Paula Michelle Coumbe, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Nancy Shelly Meisner and Reginald Lenn Meisner.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Mathew D. Faulkner, 36, Lewiston, second-degree assault with special deadly weapon enhancement, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Jennifer L. Wemhoff, 37, Lewiston, three counts first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree identity theft, sentenced to 48 months in prison.

Daniel S. Burnett Sr., 78, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault with special firearm enhancement, domestic violence, felony harassment.

Breanna E. Anderson, 23, Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for all time served.

