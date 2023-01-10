Steven L. Goss, 33, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-4 years jail with 30 days discretionary with penitentiary suspended, five years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Dustin W. Porter, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years jail with 30 days discretionary with penitentiary suspended, three years felony probation and pay $275.50 in fees.
Evan G. Wienholz, 27, homeless, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 3 years Idaho Department of Corrections and credited with 148 days and pay $745.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Aaron Pattan, 26, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Preliminary hearing Jan. 18.
Judge Karin Seubert
Stephan D. Huebner, 61, of Lewiston, charged with DUI and battery of law enforcement personnel, both felonies. Preliminary hearing Jan. 18.
Douglas M. Reed, 43, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony.
Phillip G. Stimmel, 31, of Clarkston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 18.