Of Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Coby and Robert Trimble, of Colton, a daughter, Caleesi Grace Trimble, born Wednesday.
Danielle and Gavin Zenner, of Nezperce, a daughter, Caydence Diane Zenner, born Wednesday.
Stephani and Tavin Wilson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Morrigan Eve Wilson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Michael Williams and Corina Marie Sullivan, both of Clarkston.
Harrison Craig Ellis, of Lewiston, and Janice Marie Aylward, of Athol, Idaho.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Sara R. Howell and Jeremiah D. Groner.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Christopher R. Brown and Ketura Brown.
Joseph D. Nobles and Jenny R. Nobles.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Douglas Robinson
Lonnie W. Brown, 57, Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credit for one day served, 232 hours of community service in lieu of 29 days in jail, $3,500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Savannah L. Goss, 25, 838 Fifth St., Clarkston, charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credit for one day served, 232 hours of community service in lieu of 29 days in jail, $2,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Joshua S. Law, 18, 503 Del Sol Lane, Lewiston, charged with first-degree extortion and second-degree assault, both felonies, sentenced to 13 months in prison for each offense, sentences to run concurrently, $600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 18 months.
Isaiah Z. Hudson, 22, Asotin, charged with first-degree extortion and second-degree assault, sentenced to 51 months in prison on each charge, sentences to run concurrently, $500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 18 months.
Sean M. Thompson, 21, incarcerated, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, sentenced to 14 months in prison to run consecutively after current Idaho Department of Correction incarceration, $500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for three years.
Sean L. Tinney, 29, 1223 Libby St. 9C, Clarkston, charged with third-degree assault, sentenced to 22 months in prison, credit for time served, $600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A deep-cut Dewalt portable band saw valued at $375 was reported stolen out of a work truck parked on the 900 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston.
The driver’s side of a 1989 Jaguar XJS was reported damaged in a hit-and-run accident on the 600 block of 27th Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,000.