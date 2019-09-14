Of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lilly and Nick Arnot, of Clarkston, a daughter, Scarlett Ruby Arnot, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Allen Belding and Alyssa Shae Olsen, both of Lewiston.
John Edward Meyer and Elaine Mae Smith, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Lee Baldwin and Dawn Merlee Miller, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ryan Thompson and Jessica Thompson
Crime Reports
An unlocked bicycle valued at $300 was reported stolen from a yard on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue in Lewiston.
A 2007 Saturn Aura had its back window shattered by a rock, causing $300 in damage, on the 1500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.