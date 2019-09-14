Of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Lilly and Nick Arnot, of Clarkston, a daughter, Scarlett Ruby Arnot, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

James Allen Belding and Alyssa Shae Olsen, both of Lewiston.

John Edward Meyer and Elaine Mae Smith, both of Lewiston.

Christopher Lee Baldwin and Dawn Merlee Miller, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ryan Thompson and Jessica Thompson

Crime Reports

An unlocked bicycle valued at $300 was reported stolen from a yard on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue in Lewiston.

A 2007 Saturn Aura had its back window shattered by a rock, causing $300 in damage, on the 1500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.

