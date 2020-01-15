Of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Laura and Andrew Gibbs, of Lewiston, a daughter, Joanna June Gibbs, born Monday.
Chelsea Pardue and Chad Jevning, of Asotin, a son, Noah Jay Jevning, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Douglas D. Harvey-Marose and Kimberly Sue Lyons, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Donald J. Mager and Margaret A. Mager.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Cody A. Paine, 19, 605 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to jail, a felony. Sentencing set for Thursday.
Kathen D. Drews, 25, 1716 Main St. No. 132, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methadone) with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 16.
Lawsuits
Lawrence S. Knewbow has filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Richard J. Finley Jr. and Beverly Finley for unreasonable interference with easement rights, nuisance and prescriptive easement with damages in excess of $10,000 arising from alleged events in September 2018.
Crime Reports
Two blank personal checks were reported stolen and a back door window with a value of $500 was reported smashed in a burglary of a residence on the 2200 block of Grelle Avenue in Lewiston.