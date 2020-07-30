Of Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Allan B. Colvin and Larry Wesley Powers, both of Orofino.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Katryna A. Dobler, 20, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony; sentencing is set for Sept. 24.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Matthew D. McGee, 23, of Clarkston, two counts of grand theft and one count of forgery, all felonies, sentenced to three concurrent sentences of two years in prison, six years indeterminate, $245.50 in fines and fees.
Jonathan R. Ryan, 19, of Clarkston, burglary, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison and three years indeterminate, $245.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days after which Ryan will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Matthew D. Bynum, 30, of Clarkston, charged with second-degree assault, a felony, initial arraignment is set for Aug. 17.
Judge David Frazier
Sophia R. Bezona, 23, of Clarkston, third-degree assault of a child, a felony, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 232 hours of community service in lieu of 29 days in jail, $600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Daniel E. Christensen, 33, of Olympia, third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony, sentenced to 62 days in jail, credit for 32 days served, 240 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days in jail, $1,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Judge Gary Libey
Justin S. Newhouse, 30, of Clarkston, unlawful residential burglary, a felony, sentenced to five years and three months in prison and $500 in fines and fees.
Crime Reports
Three tires were reportedly slashed on a 2015 GMC Terrain SUV in an incident of vandalism on the 1300 block of Main Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $450.
The mirror was broken on a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado as it was headed to Lewiston on the Interstate Bridge in a hit-and-run. The damage is estimated at $300.