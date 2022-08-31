Of Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan and Leslie Pereira, of Clarkston, a daughter, Aine Rose Pereira, born Monday.
Waleena Broncheau and Xavier Wheeler, of Kamiah, a son, Xavier Phillip Wallace Wheeler Jr., born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Katie Korreena Lynn Lougee and Zachary Ray Murphree, both of Lewiston.
Cameron Jacob Ottmar and Emily Mae Stratton, both of Lewiston.
Mark Duane Lamb and Barbara Jean Wegner, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brittany A. Johnson, 37, of Asotin, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 25 days suspended, credited with one day, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 364 days supervised probation and pay $931.30 in fees.
Charles P. J. Mcnitt, 35, of Curlew, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 178 suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 months supervised probation and pay $852.50 in fees.
Troy T. Sullivan, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service for five days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Andrew G. T. Jones, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $202.50 in fees.
Lacey M. Gustin, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, credited two days, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $852.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Elizabeth R. Meninick, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 170 suspended concurrent with another case, driver’s license suspended 180 days concurrent with suspension in another case, supervised probation 24 months and pay $702.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Kaysie J. Reitmeier, 24, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Crime Reports
An equipment hauling trailer valued at $6,000 was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Port Drive in Clarkston.
