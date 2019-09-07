Of Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

David Alexander Trevino and Kassondra Rochelle Wagner Cottrell, both of Lenore.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Mathew Edwards and Ashley Edwards

Savannah Hudson and Tanner Hudson

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Courtney M. Mount, 29, 818 Seventh St., Clarkston, charged with possession of morphine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.

Alex E. White, 28, 18030 Leon Road, Genesse, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.

Crime Reports

The driver’s side window of a vehicle was shattered by a BB, causing $300 in damage on the 800 block of Third Street in Clarkston.

The driver’s side window of a vehicle was smashed, causing $200 in damage on the 900 block of Third Street in Clarkston.

A Galaxy Note 4 phone valued at $150 was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.

