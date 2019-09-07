Of Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
David Alexander Trevino and Kassondra Rochelle Wagner Cottrell, both of Lenore.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Mathew Edwards and Ashley Edwards
Savannah Hudson and Tanner Hudson
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Courtney M. Mount, 29, 818 Seventh St., Clarkston, charged with possession of morphine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.
Alex E. White, 28, 18030 Leon Road, Genesse, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.
Crime Reports
The driver’s side window of a vehicle was shattered by a BB, causing $300 in damage on the 800 block of Third Street in Clarkston.
The driver’s side window of a vehicle was smashed, causing $200 in damage on the 900 block of Third Street in Clarkston.
A Galaxy Note 4 phone valued at $150 was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.