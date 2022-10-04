Of Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Miranda Hoene and James McCarthy, of Orofino, a daughter, Grace Lynn McCarthy, born Thursday.
Sarah and Tyson Sydenham, of Winchester, a daughter, Cora Grace Sydenham, born Friday.
Ashley and Ryan Carman, of Lenore, a daughter, Seraphina Louise Carman, born Saturday.
Kaitlyn and Jaymes Sajczuk, of Lewiston, a son, Carter Jaymes Sajczuk, born Saturday.
Calah McMillan and Blake Bledsoe, of Clarkston, a son, Nakoah Norlin Depp Bledsoe, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Johnathan James Vanmarter and Cheyenne Marie Boyd-Baggerly, both of Lewiston.
Stephen Isaiah Way and Kacey Lynn Jackson, both of Clarkston.
Logan James Rennert and Angelina Micaela Sunseri, both of Troy.
Michael Richard Lawrence Ewing and Sarah A. Harris, both of Peck.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Chase A. Ash, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, and aid and abet, both felonies. Sentenced to two years prison for both charges to run concurrent, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $491 in fees.
Courtney A. Friend, 26, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to two years prison to run concurrently with another sentence, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Travis W. Hinman, 44, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 100 hours of community service, three years probation and pay $595.50 in fees.
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Gamaliel Rodriguez, 49, of Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to 2.25 months jail and pay $750.
Jeremiah J.A. Willis, 29, of Asotin, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude pursuing police vehicle, concurrent 33 months and 30 months jail and pay $1,000 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Tyler J. Anderson, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 days suspended, credited with two days, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Carrie A. Marek, 41, of White Bird, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Robert J. Stayton, 41, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 60 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $502.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Richard J. Henry, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 17.