Of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Jeremy Johnathan Maguire and Lisa Ann Routhier, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tyler J. Carlson, 32, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.
Byron T. Rudolph, 52, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Arraignment set for Dec. 22.
Cory D. Campbell, 29, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.
Ryan A. Williams, 37, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 29.