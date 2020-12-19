Of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Jeremy Johnathan Maguire and Lisa Ann Routhier, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Tyler J. Carlson, 32, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.

Byron T. Rudolph, 52, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Arraignment set for Dec. 22.

Cory D. Campbell, 29, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.

Ryan A. Williams, 37, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 29.

