Of Monday, June 7, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Wesley Bert Ralstin and Brooke Ashley Killmar, both of Lewiston.
Michael James Ewing and Jenifer Louise Hudson, both of Lewiston.
Eric Duane Phillps and Christa Marie Merritt, both of Coos Bay, Ore.
Matthew Ryan Hogan and Cierra Joy Hoaglin, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingham
Kamber S. Eggers, 40, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony, preliminary hearing set for June 16.
Andrew L. Foster, 35, of Garfield, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for June 16.
Richard R. Henry, 34, homeless, charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and being a persistent violator, all felonies, preliminary hearing set for June 16.