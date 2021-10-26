Of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Christine Foucault and J Foucault II, of Clarkston, a son, J Ray Foucault III, born Sunday.
Tori Gilton and Chase Pomponio, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Joel Pomponio, born Sunday.
Heather McCrory and Cody Mellott, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zelda Belle Mellott, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Cameron Gibson and Mia Nicole Cook, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Bryce Wendell Palmer and Raeya Sidney James Turner, both of Kooskia.
Sabrina Nichole Blankenship and Sergey Petrovich Gorbatenko, both of Asotin.
Michael Lewis Allen and Sandra Ann Powell, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Kati S. Jackson, 24, of Lewiston, charged with harboring a wanted felon, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Wesely J. Harrington, 25, of Clarkston, charged with harboring a wanted felon, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Tina M. Anderson, 44, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.
Maddie L. Sodoroff, 18, of Clarkston, charged with harboring a wanted felon, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Jonathan R. Ryan, 20, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 3.
Dylan M. Walters, 25, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 3.
Kenneth D. Warnock, 33, of Asotin, charged with grand theft, and a sentencing enhancement for being a persistent violator, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.
Jacob V. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, charged with eluding a police officer, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Court Commissioner Thomas Cox
Justice L. Holland, 20, Clarkston, attempted residential burglary, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 31 days in jail with credit for one day served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Sophia Lira, 22, Clarkston, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to 12 days in jail with credit for time served.
Crime Reports
A 50 cc black motorcycle valued at $500 was reported stolen from a residence on the 1500 block of 19th Avenue in Lewiston.