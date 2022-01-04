Of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan and Viorel Dumitru, of Lewiston, a son, Luca Ion Dumitru, born Thursday.
Zoey Steele and William Sexton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jillian Ember Mae Sexton, born Friday.
Kelli Duxbury, of Clarkston, a son, Bryan Joseph Herbert, born Friday.
Sherilyn and Brycen Bye, of Clarkston, a son, Kyser Gaines Bye, born Saturday.
Lori and Kyle Ferguson, of Lewiston, a son, Koufax Dean Ferguson, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Casey Ryan Yates and Meghan Elizabeth Pomponio, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Andrew D. Brown, 31, of Lewiston, charged with stalking and burglary with a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12.
Ricky I. Santos, 47, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12.
Cody S. Stevenson, 33, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony, and providing false information, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Freedom T.J. Morganflash, 38, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of third-degree assault and second-degree attempted vehicle prowling.